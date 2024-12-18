Juuse Saros News: Blanks Blueshirts

Saros stopped all 25 shots he faced in Tuesday's 2-0 win over the Rangers.

It's the third shutout of the season for Saros but only his seventh win, which sums up how little help he tends to get from his teammates. It was also his first win since Nov. 23, ending an eight-start stretch in which he'd gone 0-5-3 with a 3.40 GAA and .885 save percentage. The veteran netminder's spot at the top of the Preds' depth chart is secure, but Justus Annunen is beginning to see more consistent action as his backup, and a lighter workload could help Saros regain his form.