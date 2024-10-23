Fantasy Hockey
Juuse Saros headshot

Juuse Saros News: Posts 33-save shutout

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 23, 2024 at 1:22pm

Saros stopped 33 shots in a 4-0 shutout win over the Bruins on Tuesday.

Saros delivered his best outing of the season Tuesday and lifted the Predators to their first win of the campaign. Despite starting the new season with four straight defeats, fantasy owners who drafted Saros shouldn't be concerned by his 1-4-0 record, as the skid was more a result of the Predators' poor overall play rather than Saros struggling between the pipes. Through five outings in 2024-25, Saros has a 2.89 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

