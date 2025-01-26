Juuse Saros News: Torched for five goals
Saros gave up five goals on 35 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Ducks.
Saros has gone 2-3-0 with 20 goals allowed over his last six games. The 29-year-old netminder was lucky to avoid the loss in his last outing Tuesday versus the Sharks, but he didn't see such fortune Saturday. For the season, the 29-year-old is 11-19-6 with a 2.88 GAA and an .899 save percentage over 37 games, which would be his worst ratios in any full-length season in his career. He hasn't been overworked lately either -- Justus Annunen hasn't had to wait more than three games for a start since he was dealt to the Predators. Saros is too talented for fantasy managers to drop, but it's getting tough to be patient with his poor performance.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now