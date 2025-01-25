Fantasy Hockey
Juuso Parssinen headshot

Juuso Parssinen News: Logs helper Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 25, 2025

Parssinen notched an assist and three hits in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Bruins.

Parssinen ended a seven-game point drought with the helper on Artturi Lehkonen's goal. The 23-year-old Parssinen has three points over 13 outings with the Avalanche since he was traded from the Predators. His ice time has dropped with his new team -- the Avalanche's forward group is top heavy, but Parssinen hasn't done much with his chances on the second line. He's at eight points, 17 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-7 rating through 28 appearances this season and likely can't be trusted for consistent offense in fantasy.

