Juuso Parssinen headshot

Juuso Parssinen News: Pots first goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 7, 2024

Parssinen scored his first goal of the season in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Capitals.

The 23-year-old opened the scoring early in the first period by tipping home a Luke Evangelista point shot, but it was the only lead the Predators would hold on the night. Parssinen has only been in the lineup for five of the team's first 13 games, but he's taken a shift in four straight and actually led all Nashville forwards Wednesday in even-strength ice time. With the team looking for answers on offense, Parssinen could get a longer look in a top-six role.

Juuso Parssinen
Nashville Predators
