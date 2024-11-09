Fantasy Hockey
Juuso Parssinen headshot

Juuso Parssinen News: Registers power-play assist

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 9, 2024

Parssinen picked up a power-play assist and added six hits in Saturday's 4-0 win over Utah.

Parssinen is starting to find a groove, getting on the scoresheet in three straight games (two goals, one assist). His helper Saturday was his first power-play point of the year. Considering the Predators have struggled to get offense out of their bottom six, Parssinen is helping his case to stay in the lineup after being a frequent scratch in October. He has four points, five shots on net, 15 hits and a minus-3 rating through seven appearances.

Juuso Parssinen
Nashville Predators
