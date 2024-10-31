Kaapo Kahkonen News: Fails to seize opportunity

Kahkonen stopped 16 of 20 shots in Wednesday's 5-2 loss to the Lightning. The fifth goal was an empty-netter in the third period.

Kahkonen made his season debut for the Avs after being claimed off waivers on Oct. 11 and following a brief stint in the AHL, during which he went 0-2-0 in a pair of appearances despite a decent 2.57 GAA and .919 save percentage, but his performance was less than ideal. The Avalanche have had lots of woes between the pipes this season, and Kahkonen didn't show enough to prove he can be a solution to the team's struggles. The Avs will play next against the Predators on Saturday, and it's uncertain who will get the start at this point.