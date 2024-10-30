Kaapo Kahkonen News: In goal Wednesday

Kahkonen will get the starting nod at home versus the Lightning on Wednesday, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

Kahkonen will be making his Avalanche debut after the club claimed him off waivers back on Oct. 11. The 28-year-old netminder did have a conditioning stint with AHL Colorado, during which he went 0-2-0 in a pair of appearances despite a decent 2.57 GAA and .919 save percentage. With both Justus Annunen and Alexandar Georgiev putting up subpar numbers -- a .905 and .822 save percentage, respectively -- the door is open for Kahkonen to earn more opportunities with the Avs.