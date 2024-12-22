Kaapo Kakko News: Gets first goal with new team

Kakko scored a goal on three shots and added five hits in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Avalanche.

The goal was Kakko's first in three games as a member of the Kraken. Matty Beniers won a faceoff and Kakko released a quick shot through the legs of the official to surprise Mackenzie Blackwood, though the Avalanche replied with a goal of their own just 11 seconds later to tie the score at 2-2. Kakko's role hasn't changed much since he was dealt from the Rangers -- while he was listed on the Kraken's top line Sunday, his 14:41 of ice time indicates he's still viewed as a middle-six winger. Kakko has 15 points, 50 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-8 rating over 33 appearances in 2024-25.