Kaapo Kakko News: Registers assist in loss

Kakko notched an assist in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

Kakko has settled in nicely to a top-six role with the Kraken, earning four points and 11 shots on net over seven contests. Seattle scores by committee, so don't expect Kakko to be a point-per-game threat, but the 23-year-old looks to have benefited from a change in scenery after falling out of favor with the Rangers. The winger has a total of 18 points, 56 shots on net, 35 hits and a plus-9 rating through 37 appearances this season.