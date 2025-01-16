Kaapo Kakko News: Snags helper Thursday

Kakko provided an assist, fired two shots on net and added two hits in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Jets.

Kakko has three goals and two assists during his four-game point streak. The 23-year-old set up Matty Beniers' tally in the first period of this contest. Kakko has looked excellent in a top-six role for the Kraken, posting 10 points over 13 appearances since he was traded from the Rangers. The winger has 24 points, 65 shots on net, 42 hits, 30 PIM and a plus-10 rating through 43 outings overall.