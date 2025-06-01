Kaden Hammell News: Officially signs ELC

Hammell signed his three-year, entry-level contract Sunday, Curtis Crabtree of Fox 13 Seattle reports.

Hammell, a fifth-round pick in 2023, has spent the last five seasons in the WHL, most recently with the Everett Silvertips. The 20-year-old wrapped up a season in which the defenseman posted 38 points in 59 regular season games. That doesn't include a dynamic postseason where he recorded four goals and nine assists in 13 games.