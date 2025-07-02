Kaedan Korczak News: Re-ups with club

Korczak inked a four-year, $13 million contract extension with Vegas on Wednesday.

While a significant bump in pay, Korczak's extension will still land him as the fifth highest-paid defenseman on the Knights -- though Alez Pietrangelo's (hip) contract will be placed on LTIR. The 24-year-old Korcazk certainly isn't being paid for his offensive upside, having generated 10 points in 40 regular-season tilts last season. Still, if he can force his way into the NHL roster full-time, that pace would have him reaching the 20-point threshold in 2025-26.