Kaedan Korczak News: Snags helper in season debut

Korczak logged an assist, three blocked shots and two hits in Tuesday's 6-1 win over the Kings.

Korczak drew into the lineup on short notice after Shea Theodore (illness) was scratched. In his season debut, Korczak played 17:22 in a bottom-four role. The 23-year-old blueliner made the Golden Knights' roster out of camp, but with limited opportunities to play and a more experienced extra blueliner in Ben Hutton around as well, Korczak has little fantasy appeal. If the Vegas defense starts to struggle, Korczak could push Zach Whitecloud or Nicolas Hague for playing time.