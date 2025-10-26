Yamamoto played in the first four games of the season, but he was scratched in five straight before entering the lineup again Sunday over Liam O'Brien. The 27-year-old Yamamoto will likely be confined to a bottom-six role, giving him minimal fantasy upside this season. He has a helper, two shots on net, two hits and a plus-1 rating across five appearances so far. He's on a two-way deal, but he figures to have a fair amount of job security at the NHL level at least until Alex Kerfoot (abdomen) returns, which isn't going to be until mid-December at the earliest. Yamamoto would require waivers to be assigned to AHL Tucson.