Kailer Yamamoto News: Re-signs with Utah

Yamamoto signed a one-year, $775,000 contract with the Mammoth on Tuesday, according to PuckPedia.

This is a two-way deal for Yamamoto, so he'll have to earn a roster spot with the Mammoth this coming season. The 26-year-old appeared in just 12 games with Utah in 2024-25, chipping in two goals and one assist while seeing 12:07 of ice time per game. He shouldn't be on most fantasy managers' radars for 2025-26.