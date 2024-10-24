Karel Vejmelka News: Allows five goals in loss

Vejmelka allowed five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Avalanche.

Vejmelka finally got to see Utah score while he was on the ice -- they had not given him any support over his first two appearances. Still, the Avalanche's resurgent offense was far stronger, as they went 2-for-3 on the power play. Utah was electric early in the season, but it'll be tough for the goalies to keep the team competitive if the offense continues to be cold. Utah's next game is a visit to Los Angeles on Saturday, and it wouldn't be surprising to see Connor Ingram start that one.