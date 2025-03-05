Karel Vejmelka News: Earns five-year contract extension

Vejmelka signed a five-year, $23.75 million contract extension with Utah on Wednesday, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.

Vejmelka's name has dangled in trade rumors for a couple of years, but that will now come to an end. Utah will secure its top goalie at a cap hit of $4.75 million, keeping him in the fold for a playoff push this year as well as in future years as the team integrates more prospects. Vejmelka has been well worth the money this year, earning a 16-16-4 record with a 2.45 GAA and a .910 save percentage over 38 contests. The 28-year-old may not ever work as a true No. 1, but he can handle a majority of the workload over Connor Ingram, who is signed through next season.