Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: First goalie off Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Vejmelka was the first goalie to leave the ice Friday, Cole Bagley of KSL Sports reports, indicating he'll tend the twine at home versus San Jose.

Vejmelka has given up three or more goals in four of his last six outings. Unsurprisingly, the netminder is sporting a 1-4-1 record over that stretch. Still, the 28-year-old backstop continues to see the bulk of the workload for Utah -- though Connor Ingram (upper body) is back from his conditioning assignment with AHL Tucson and could challenge Vejmelka for minutes.

