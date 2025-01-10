Fantasy Hockey
Karel Vejmelka headshot

Karel Vejmelka News: Holds on for win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 10, 2025

Vejmelka stopped 18 of 19 shots in Friday's 2-1 win over the Sharks.

The Sharks didn't generate a ton of pressure, but the game was tied 1-1 late into the third period. Barrett Hayton put Utah ahead 2-1 with 1:32 left, but the team still had to kill a penalty to preserve the lead over the final 56 seconds. Vejmelka was a winner for just the second time in his last seven outings, improving to 10-11-3 with a 2.38 GAA and a .916 save percentage over 26 appearances. Connor Ingram is back from an upper-body injury and likely to start Saturday versus the Islanders, but it's unclear how Utah will divide the goaltending duties beyond that contest. Vejmelka played well enough in Ingram's absence to deserve at least a 50-50 split of the starts over the remainder of January.

More Stats & News
