Karel Vejmelka News: Loses in shootout

Vejmelka gave up four goals on 38 shots in Tuesday's 5-4 shootout loss to the Wild.

Vejmelka twice let one-goal leads slip away, including giving up a game-tying goal to Marco Rossi in the final minute of regulation. Matt Boldy had the lone tally in the shootout to send Vejmelka to his third loss in four outings (1-1-2). He slipped to 4-7-2 with a 2.45 GAA and a .915 save percentage over 15 contests. The 28-year-old continues to fill in admirably for Connor Ingram (upper body), who will return to practice this week but is not considered close to a return just yet. As such, expect Vejmelka between the pipes for a tough road matchup in Colorado on Thursday.