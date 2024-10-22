Karel Vejmelka News: Perfect in relief Tuesday

Vejmelka stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief of Connor Ingram in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Senators.

Ingram was pulled after one period, and Vejmelka took over to finish the contest without the deficit getting any worse. The 28-year-old Vejmelka has made just two appearances this season, stopping 43 of 46 shots, but Utah has yet to score when he's been between the pipes. Vejmelka remains in the backup role, but with Ingram struggling at times, head coach Andre Tourigny could opt to even out the workload between his goalies.