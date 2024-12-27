Karel Vejmelka News: Takes loss at home

Vejmelka stopped 33 of 35 shots in Friday's 4-1 loss to the Avalanche. The last two goals were empty-netters.

Artturi Lehkonen scored both goals Vejmelka surrendered, and the Avalanche winger would add the second empty-netter to complete his hat trick. Vejmelka has now lost consecutive decisions in regulation for the first time since mid-November. The 28-year-old still offers excellent play, though the goal support has ebbed and flowed at times this year. Overall, Vejmelka is 8-9-2 with a 2.32 GAA and a .918 save percentage through 21 appearances. Utah has a back-to-back up next with a favorable matchup in Seattle on Monday followed by a tougher game in Edmonton on Tuesday.