Karel Vejmelka News: Third loss of season Tuesday

Vejmelka stopped 25 of 27 shots in the 3-0 loss to the Jets on Tuesday. The third goal was an empty-netter with 2:59 left in the third period.

Making his third start and fourth appearance of the season Tuesday, Vejmelka couldn't end the woeful run he's going through, and he's now allowed at least three goals in each of his starts. This translates to a 0-3-0 record with an .899 save percentage and a 2.75 GAA. Connor Ingram should return to the Utah crease for the Thursday game at St. Louis, and there's no realistic path that would allow Vejmelka to earn more playing time in the foreseeable future.