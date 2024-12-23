Karel Vejmelka News: Yields three goals in loss

Vejmelka stopped 26 of 29 shots in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Stars.

Vejmelka had won his previous four starts, but that run was snapped by a strong opponent. The 28-year-old has given up three or more goals in just three of his eight appearances in December, so he continues to put in good efforts as Utah's top goalie. He's at an 8-8-2 record with a 2.33 GAA and a .917 save percentage over 20 outings (18 starts) this season. Utah's schedule resumes Friday at home versus the Avalanche -- a team Vejmelka has gone 1-1-0 against with six goals allowed on 50 shots over two meetings this season.