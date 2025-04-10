Keaton Middleton News: Playing regularly

Middleton was in the lineup for the 10th time in 11 games in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Canucks.

He doesn't have a point in that span, but he's posted a plus-2 rating, nine shots on net, 18 hits and 11 blocked shots. Middleton continues to see steady time on the third pairing, filling in at various times for Ryan Lindgren (upper body), Josh Manson (upper body) and Samuel Girard, who was back in action Thursday. Middleton has two assists, 40 shots, 68 hits, 34 blocks and a plus-1 rating over 39 appearances in a part-time role this season. If the Avalanche are fully healthy entering the playoffs, expect Middleton to be a healthy scratch.