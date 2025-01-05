Kent Johnson News: Contributes helper in win

Johnson notched a power-play assist and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Blues.

Johnson's consistency from October and November has turned to streaky play. He ended a three-game point drought when he helped out on a Kirill Marchenko tally in the second period. Johnson remains on the second line, so he's still in a good position to produce offense. The 22-year-old has 22 points (eight on the power play), 52 shots on net and a minus-7 rating through 26 appearances, making him a strong offense-only option in fantasy.