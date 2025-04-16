Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kent Johnson headshot

Kent Johnson News: Stays hot with power-play goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 16, 2025

Johnson scored a power-play goal on three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Flyers.

Johnson has two goals and five assists during his five-game point streak. The Blue Jackets have dug deep to stay in the playoff race this long, but their fate is out of their hands. Johnson is at 24 goals, 57 points, 120 shots on net, 29 blocked shots and a plus-1 rating over 67 contests in an impressive breakout campaign that should allow him to be a top-six player in Columbus for a long time.

Kent Johnson
Columbus Blue Jackets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now