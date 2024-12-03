Kevin Bahl News: First career power-play point

Bahl scored a power-play goal on four shots and blocked three shots in Tuesday's 3-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

Bahl typically doesn't receive much power-play time, and he was likely out there late in the third period Tuesday to prevent a shorthanded rush from the Blue Jackets. The 24-year-old defenseman has earned a point in three straight games, including his first career power-play point with the goal Tuesday. He's up to nine points, 32 shots on net, 36 hits, 40 blocked shots and a plus-6 rating through 26 outings overall.