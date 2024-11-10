Kevin Hayes Injury: Deemed week-to-week

Hayes (upper body) has been downgraded to week-to-week by coach Mike Sullivan, per Michelle Crechiolo of the Penguins' official site.

Hayes has already missed the Pens' last two games with an upper-body injury, and it appears he could be slated for an extended absence. The 32-year-old Hayes had three goals and four points in his first 14 games with Pittsburgh. Blake Lizotte figures to remain in the lineup in Hayes' absence.