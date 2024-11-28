Kevin Hayes News: Power-play goal in Wednesday's win

Hayes scored a power-play goal on three shots in Wednesday's 5-4 win over the Canucks.

Hayes' tally was part of a four-goal first period for the Penguins. The 32-year-old center recently missed eight games due to an upper-body injury. He was struggling before that absence, but he looks poised to maintain a fourth-line role now that he's healthy again. Hayes is at five points, 18 shots on net, 12 hits and a minus-9 rating through 16 contests, and two of his four goals have come on the power play.