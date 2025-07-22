Kevin Labanc News: Back to full health
Labanc (shoulder) has recovered from season-ending surgery, per Sheng Peng of San Jose Hockey Now on Tuesday.
Labanc had shoulder surgery Feb. 21, forcing him to miss the final 26 games of the 2024-25 campaign. Before getting hurt, he registered two goals, 12 points, 35 shots on net and 29 hits across 34 regular-season games with Columbus. The 29-year-old Labanc is an unrestricted free agent, and according to his agent, Mike Curran, he doesn't plan to go to the KHL.
Kevin Labanc
Free Agent
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey toolsSign Up Now