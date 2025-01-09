Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Lankinen News: Gets little help in OT loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Lankinen made 16 saves in Wednesday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Capitals.

The 29-year-old netminder shut down most of the Washington lineup, but Pierre-Luc Dubois got pucks past him late in the first period and in the final minute of OT, and the Vancouver offense wasn't able to get much going. Lankinen has appeared in five straight games, starting four of them, while Thatcher Demko has dealt with back spasms, but he's gone just 1-2-2 with a 2.59 GAA and .882 save percentage. Demko dressed as the backup Wednesday, and he could resume No. 1 duties as soon as Saturday's game in Carolina.

