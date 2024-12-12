Fantasy Hockey
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Lankinen headshot

Kevin Lankinen News: Picks up third shutout of season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 12, 2024

Lankinen posted a 27-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Lankinen had allowed at least three goals in four of his last five outings, but he was great against the defending champions in this contest. The 29-year-old is up to three shutouts this season, matching his total from his first four years combined. Lankinen improved to 14-4-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 21 outings. His strong play and the recent return of Thatcher Demko (knee) gives the Canucks one of the strongest goaltending tandems in the league. Lankinen remains a decent fantasy play any time he gets the nod.

Kevin Lankinen
Vancouver Canucks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy hockey tools
Sign Up Now