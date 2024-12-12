Kevin Lankinen News: Picks up third shutout of season

Lankinen posted a 27-save shutout in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Panthers.

Lankinen had allowed at least three goals in four of his last five outings, but he was great against the defending champions in this contest. The 29-year-old is up to three shutouts this season, matching his total from his first four years combined. Lankinen improved to 14-4-3 with a 2.52 GAA and a .912 save percentage over 21 outings. His strong play and the recent return of Thatcher Demko (knee) gives the Canucks one of the strongest goaltending tandems in the league. Lankinen remains a decent fantasy play any time he gets the nod.