Kevin Mandolese News: Not qualified by Colorado

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 1, 2025 at 10:22am

The Avalanche did not extend a qualify offer to Mandolese, making him an unrestricted free agent, per Brennan Vogt of Hockey Mountain High on Tuesday.

Mandolese held an 11-6-0 record, .903 save percentage and 2.87 GAA over 19 regular-season appearances with AHL Colorado in 2024-25. The 24-year-old netminder was a sixth-round selection by Ottawa in 2018, and it wouldn't be surprising to see him land a two-way deal with a new team when free agency opens.

Kevin Mandolese
 Free Agent
