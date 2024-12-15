Kevin Stenlund News: Extends streak with assist

Stenlund notched an assist and two shots on goal in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Sharks.

Stenlund is on a five-game point streak, though this was his first assist in that span. He had scored once in each of the previous four contests. The 28-year-old fourth-liner has had few runs of success this long in his career, but he's rolling right now, which has helped him maintain steady minutes for Utah. Overall, he has nine points, 42 shots on net, 22 hits, 20 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through 30 appearances in his first year with the club.