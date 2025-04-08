Fantasy Hockey
Kevin Stenlund

Kevin Stenlund News: Produces pair of helpers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Stenlund notched two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 7-1 win over the Kraken.

Stenlund has two goals and four assists over his last five contests. He's been over 15 minutes of ice time in six straight games, which has clearly helped him get more involved on offense despite still being listed on the fourth line. The 28-year-old center has enjoyed a career year with 13 goals, 26 points, 95 shots on net, 63 blocked shots, 47 hits and a minus-8 rating over 78 appearances.

Kevin Stenlund
Utah Hockey Club
More Stats & News
