Kevin Stenlund News: Puts away empty-netter

Stenlund scored an empty-net goal in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Flames.

Stenlund has just two goals over his last eight contests, though he had a five-game point streak prior to that. The 28-year-old fourth-line probably shouldn't be counted on for consistent offense. He's up to seven goals, 11 points, 51 shots on net, 30 blocked shots, 23 hits and a minus-9 rating through 38 outings overall. He needs four points to match his career-best total from the 2023-24 regular season with the Panthers.