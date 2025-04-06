Kevin Stenlund News: Records two points Saturday

Stenlund recorded a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Jets. He also posted three shots on goal, one blocked shot, two PIM and a plus-2 rating.

Stenlund gave Utah a 3-0 lead in the latter stages of the second period, and he later recorded an assist in Nick Bjugstad's empty-netter in the final frame. Stenlund has cracked the scoresheet in three of his past four outings, tallying two goals and two assists in that stretch, but he's not a reliable option for fantasy purposes given his bottom-six role in the lineup. He's having a career-best year, though, tallying 24 points (13 goals, 11 helpers) in 77 games.