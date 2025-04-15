Kevin Stenlund News: Tallies one of each

Stenlund scored a goal, dished an assist and had two PIM in Monday's 7-3 win over the Predators.

Stenlund assisted linemate Nick Bjugstad's goal in the first period before he lit the lamp himself with 25 seconds remaining in the contest. With his pair of points, Stenlund is up to 14 goals, 14 assists and 100 shots on net in 81 appearances this season. The 28-year-old center was quiet offensively until mid-March. Since then, he has posted 13 points in his last 16 games, which includes four multi-point efforts. His ceiling in fantasy is limited in a fourth-line role, but he's a name to keep an eye on in deeper leagues if he can carry his late-season momentum into the start of the 2025-26 campaign.