Kiefer Sherwood News: Bends twine in win
Sherwood scored a goal and added three hits in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blue Jackets.
Sherwood snapped a five-game point drought with the tally. That slump corresponds with his drop back into a third-line role following Brock Boeser's return from an upper-body injury. Sherwood doesn't have to score to be effective -- he has 28 hits over his last six contests, which continues to be his biggest area of production. For the season, the 29-year-old winger is at seven goals, six helpers, 46 shots on net and 153 hits over 25 appearances.
