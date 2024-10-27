Kiefer Sherwood News: Nets equalizer in comeback

Sherwood scored a goal on two shots and added six hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Penguins.

Sherwood's point streak is at four games, which contains all five points he's earned over seven appearances this season. The 29-year-old's uptick in offense has allowed him to shine in a third-line role. He's also been an elite hitter this season, racking up 50 hits to lead the league by seven over Nashville's Jeremy Lauzon, who has played one more game. Sherwood can help in banger leagues, and he's worthy of a streaming look while his offense is hot.