Kieffer Bellows News: Signs with SHL team

Bellows signed a one-year contract with Brynas IF of the SHL on Sunday.

Bellows had 15 goals and 16 assists in 44 regular-season appearances with AHL Milwaukee in 2024-25 before adding nine points in 10 playoff outings. The 27-year-old forward also collected two goals, two helpers, 28 shots on net and 35 hits across 19 NHL regular-season games with Nashville last campaign.