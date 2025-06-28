Kieren Dervin News: First pick of Round 3

Dervin was the 65th overall pick by Vancouver in the 2025 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

An Ontario native, Dervin primarily played prep school hockey for St. Andrew's College last season. He did appear in 22 games with OHL Kingston, playoffs included, managing just two goals and six points. Dervin is known for his pace and creativity. He's displayed an ability to make plays at high speed, although a good portion of his game remains a work in progress. He's an intriguing stash option for Vancouver, although it's going to be several years before they see any potential return on their investment. Dervin is a 2026-27 commit to Penn State.