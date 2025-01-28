Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Headed for surgery

Kaprizov will undergo surgery Friday to address the lower-body injury that previously sidelined him for 12 games. At a minimum, the winger is expected to miss four weeks, though it could be longer, Jessi Pierce of NHL.com reports.

Kaprizov was fairly solid in his last three games back from that injury, recording two assists and eighth shots while averaging 20:06 of ice time. According to general manager Bill Guerin, the 27-year-old Kaprizov likely could have played through the injury but would have only been at about 60 percent. Instead, the Wild will shut the Russian down and look to an end-of-season push. On the year, Kaprizov has managed 23 goals and 29 helpers in 37 appearances but almost certainly will miss the 40-goal mark for the first time since his rookie campaign back in 2020-21.