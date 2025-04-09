Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Might be back Wednesday

Kaprizov (lower body) might be available to return Wednesday versus San Jose, coach John Hynes told Jessi Pierce of NHL.com.

Kaprizov was last in the lineup Jan. 26. He's a massive part of the Wild's offense, providing 23 goals and 52 points in 37 appearances this campaign. Minnesota has averaged just 2.25 goals per game over its past 28 outings without Kaprizov compared to the team's average of 2.92 over the Wild's first 50 games. Kaprizov will presumably serve on the top line and first power-play unit if he's able to play against the Sharks.