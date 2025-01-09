Fantasy Hockey
Kirill Kaprizov headshot

Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Resumes skating

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 9, 2025

Head coach John Hynes said Thursday that Kaprizov (lower body) has skated over the last few days, Michael Russo of The Athletic reports.

Kaprizov will remain sidelined for Thursday's home game against the Avalanche, but he appears to be trending in the right direction amid a multi-week absence due to a lower-body injury. Hynes said that he doesn't yet know whether Kaprizov will travel with the Wild on their upcoming road trip, which includes games against San Jose on Saturday and against the Golden Knights on Sunday.

Kirill Kaprizov
Minnesota Wild
