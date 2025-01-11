Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Return date unclear

Kaprizov (lower body) doesn't have a timeline for his return to the lineup, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports Saturday.

Kaprizov will miss his eighth straight game versus San Jose on Saturday and won't return against Vegas on Sunday. He could miss additional time afterward, but he has been skating and engaging in regular workouts off the ice to progress his recovery. Kaprizov has amassed 23 goals and 50 points across 34 appearances this season. Matt Boldy has been playing on the top line during Kaprizov's absence.