Kirill Kaprizov Injury: Yet to resume skating

Kaprizov is dealing with a groin injury that continues to keep him off the ice and will see him miss at least Saturday's clash with Carolina, though it could be longer after general manager Bill Guerin told reporters Thursday, "The thing is that we don't want him to come back and push through. He could, but it could make something worse. We need him for the long haul. We don't just need him for a couple games in January. We need him to get healthy and feel better, so we're trying to do the right thing and just look at it from the long point of view," per Michael Russo of The Athletic.

Kaprizov is already on injured reserve and will miss his fifth straight game Saturday. Prior to getting hurt, the 27-year-old winger had picked up a point in five of his last six outings, racking up five goals and two helpers over that stretch. With Kaprisov on the shelf, Matt Boldy is getting a look at a first-line role alongside Marco Rossi and Mats Zuccarello.