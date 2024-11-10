Kirill Kaprizov News: Notches helper Sunday

Kaprizov provided an assist and five shots on goal in Sunday's 2-1 overtime loss to the Blackhawks.

Kaprizov has earned seven points over his last three contests. His helper on a Matt Boldy tally Sunday helped the Wild earn five of a possible six points on their road trip. Kaprizov is up to 28 points (nine goals, 19 assists) through 15 outings this season, putting him one behind Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon for the league lead in points. Kaprizov has added 46 shots on net and a plus-14 rating while setting an early pace that would see him exceed the 100-point mark for the second time in his career.